Azerbaijan increases tomato exports by 21.9% in 2025

From January to November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 158,300 tons of tomatoes, worth $175.4 million, according to ABC.AZ, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

Compared with the same period in 2024, tomato exports rose by 28,500 tonnes (21.9%) and $20.1 million (12.9%) in value. In January–November 2024, exports totaled 129,800 tonnes valued at $155.4 million.

The average export price in 2025 was 1.88 Azerbaijani manat per kilogram (€1.00), down 7.4% from 2.03 manat per kilogram (€1.08) in 2024.

Tomatoes accounted for 0.75% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 5.29% of non-oil exports, compared with 0.64% and 5.03% in the same period of 2024.

Source: abc.az