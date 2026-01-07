Vietnamese pineapple and fruit production affected by flooding

Recent flooding in several agricultural regions of Vietnam has affected fruit production, according to Expana sources. Prolonged periods of heavy rainfall have led to saturated soils across orchard areas, creating pressure on fruit plantings and limiting normal development.

Market sources report that pineapples are among the crops showing visible effects. Excess moisture has increased the risk of plant stress and disease, raising concerns about yield levels and quality consistency in the coming months. Other fruit crops, including mangoes and stone fruit, have also been affected, as flooding has slowed growth cycles and restricted tree development. In some areas, young and newly established trees have suffered damage that may result in permanent losses.

Industry participants identify the condition of young fruit trees as a key issue, as these plantings are intended to support future production rather than current supply. Damage at this stage may reduce output in upcoming seasons, even if weather patterns stabilise. Established orchards have shown greater tolerance to wet conditions, but prolonged exposure to waterlogged soils continues to increase disease risk and raise concerns about long-term tree health.

According to Expana sources, the full impact of the flooding is still being evaluated. Orchard recovery and replanting activities are being monitored to assess how quickly production capacity can be restored. The pace of recovery is expected to influence supply expectations for pineapples and other fruit categories in future marketing periods.

While short-term supply effects are already visible in some regions, longer-term implications will depend on weather conditions, disease management, and the survival of young plantings. Market participants continue to follow developments as Vietnam's fruit sector works through the effects of the flooding.

