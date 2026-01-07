Imported fruit prices rise in Herat after Pakistan border closures

Fruit traders in Afghanistan's western Herat province report rising prices for imported fruit following the prolonged closure of border crossings with Pakistan. According to sellers, the disruption has reduced supply and affected availability in local markets.

Traders say prices for imported fruits such as bananas, pears, oranges, kiwifruit, and mandarins have increased by more than 50 per cent compared with last year. Border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly remained closed for more than two months, limiting inflows of fresh produce.

"Since the borders were closed, fruit sales have dropped," said Nematullah, a fruit seller in Herat. "A kilogram of Pakistani oranges used to cost 50 afghanis. Now it has reached 110 afghanis (US$1.50). Iranian fruit prices have also gone up in the same way."

Market participants indicate that higher prices have reduced consumption, particularly among households with limited purchasing power. Residents say rising food costs have made imported fruit unaffordable for many families.

"Fruit prices are very high. Low-income people cannot afford imported fruit," said Nasrullah, a Herat resident. "Only wealthy people can buy them."

As imported fruit prices rise, demand has shifted toward locally produced fruit. Another resident, Farhad, said domestic supply is gaining market share. "People cannot afford foreign fruit, but local fruit like pomegranates and Afghan apples has more buyers because it is cheaper and people can afford it," he said.

Traders noted that during this period of the year, most fruit sold in Herat markets is typically imported, with pomegranates being one of the few domestically available options. With border closures limiting imports, households have adjusted consumption patterns, reducing overall fruit purchases or switching to locally sourced products.

Trade flows between Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced repeated interruptions in recent months due to political tensions and security incidents. These disruptions have affected the movement of food products and consumer goods, particularly in border regions and major urban markets such as Herat.

For produce traders and growers, the situation highlights the exposure of fresh fruit supply chains to cross-border logistics and policy conditions, especially in markets that rely heavily on imports during certain seasons.

