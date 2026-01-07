Uttarakhand apple production faces reduced winter chilling

Prolonged dry conditions and limited rainfall during the winter period are affecting apple production in Uttarakhand, according to growers and local officials. Orchards in Uttarkashi district, the state's main apple-producing area, have not received sufficient chilling hours, raising concerns about flowering and fruit set. Uttarkashi produces an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 metric tonnes of apples annually, with fruit from the Harsil valley supplying markets across India.

Growers report that the absence of rain and snowfall during December has reduced soil moisture and limited exposure to sustained low temperatures. Experts indicate that apple trees require around 1,200 to 1,600 hours of chilling, typically achieved through prolonged cold conditions associated with winter precipitation. Without this cold period, flowering and fruit development can be disrupted.

According to apple grower Mohan Singh Rana, "The lack of precipitation, combined with warmer daytime temperatures, has triggered early blooming in some orchards. This disrupts the natural life cycle of the trees." He added that irregular early flowering has been observed since the COVID-19 period.

Residents have also raised concerns about broader environmental effects. Sachindra Panwar noted that December snowfall plays a role beyond orchard management. "It provides the required chilling hours for apple trees and also helps reduce the risk of forest fires," he said.

The horticulture department is monitoring conditions in the district. Chief horticulture officer Rajneesh Singh stated, "The department is closely monitoring the situation. We are hopeful that rain and snowfall will occur soon, which will help address the concerns of apple growers."

Changing weather patterns have increasingly affected apple cultivation in the region in recent years. Reduced winter precipitation and higher temperatures have altered traditional production cycles, creating uncertainty for growers planning orchard management and yield expectations.

For producers, the current conditions underline ongoing exposure to climate variability, particularly in hill regions dependent on winter snowfall for crop development. The coming weeks of winter weather are expected to influence flowering patterns and production outcomes for the next apple season in Uttarakhand.

Source: The Times of India