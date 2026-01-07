Bangladesh resumes onion imports from India via Benapole

Onion imports from India through Bangladesh's Benapole land port have resumed after a suspension of nearly three months, with initial volumes already affecting domestic market prices.

On Monday afternoon, three trucks carrying a total of 90 metric tons of onions entered Benapole from Petrapole, India. This marked the first shipment since imports were halted in September. Rafiqul Islam Royal, proprietor of Royal Enterprise, which handles the release of imported onions, confirmed the arrival and said the volume was higher than previous shipments. He noted that the consignment was 50 per cent larger than the 60-ton shipment imported shortly before the suspension.

The renewed inflow has had an immediate impact on local pricing. A survey of retail outlets in Benapole showed that prices of domestic cut onions declined by Tk 5 to Tk 105 per kilogram (about US$0.96 per kg), while dry-quality local onions fell by Tk 10 to Tk 120 per kilogram (about US$1.09 per kg). Traders attributed the price adjustment to the return of Indian onions, which traditionally play a role in stabilising the domestic market.

According to Shyamal Kumar Nath, Deputy Assistant Officer at the Benapole Plant Quarantine Centre, the Ministry of Commerce has approved a controlled resumption of imports. Under the current framework, 200 pre-registered importers will receive daily permits, with each permit allowing the import of between 30 and 60 tons of onions. "If the supply chain remains stable, the government may expand permit issuance, which could further ease market prices," Nath said.

Port authorities have also moved to reduce logistical bottlenecks. Shamim Hossain, Director (Traffic) at Benapole Port, said that customs, quarantine, and other relevant agencies have been instructed to prioritise onion consignments to speed up clearance. "Our priority is to minimise delays so traders can swiftly deliver the produce to markets nationwide," he said.

The resumption of imports comes amid sustained domestic price pressure and is expected to influence supply availability across Bangladesh in the coming weeks.

