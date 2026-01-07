Kazakhstan implements measures to stabilize vegetable supply

In November, prices for greenhouse vegetables in Kazakhstan, particularly cucumbers and tomatoes, increased despite overall food prices remaining stable.

To ensure steady supplies, "green corridors" were organized at border checkpoints for vegetable imports from Turkmenistan. From December 22 to 31, supermarkets nationwide will run the "Bereke Fest" initiative, offering direct sales of socially important products from farmers at reduced prices.

A regional logistics center is being developed in the Ulytau region to improve storage, reduce logistics costs, and serve as a distribution hub for essential products.

Pilot projects for online monitoring of storage conditions are underway. Kazakhtelecom is implementing a system at a 3,000 m² warehouse in Kyzylorda, with plans to expand to all social food corporation warehouses next year. This will allow real-time tracking of stock levels, storage conditions, and product quality.

