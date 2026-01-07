Australian almond exports driven by Chinese demand

Australian almond export demand remains steady following the release of the industry's October sales position report. While volumes are below last season's record levels, exports are still tracking toward what would be the second-largest season on record, despite a smaller crop.

China continues to be the main export destination. October shipments to China were 2 per cent higher than the same month last year. Season-to-date volumes shipped to China are 4 per cent above last season's record level and now account for around 60 per cent of Australian almond exports in the 2025–26 marketing year.

For the second consecutive season, in-shell almond exports have exceeded kernel shipments in overseas markets, reflecting a continued shift in product mix.

Pricing has remained stable. Market discussion at last week's Californian Almond Conference indicated that the current global supply and demand balance is broadly supportive for the sector.

Price volatility earlier in the season was linked to developments in the United States. In July, global almond prices declined sharply following the release of the independently calculated Objective Estimate for the Californian crop, which projected a 3 billion pound harvest for the 2025–26 season. The estimate exceeded expectations and influenced market sentiment at the time.

Subsequent industry receipts have suggested that the Objective Estimate may have overstated the actual Californian crop size by around 300 million pounds. In response, the Almond Board of California announced last week that it will no longer fund the annual Objective Estimate going forward.

The October sales data indicate that, despite changes in crop size and pricing dynamics, Australian almond exports continue to move at a pace consistent with recent seasons, with China remaining the dominant market and in-shell shipments maintaining a larger share of total exports.

