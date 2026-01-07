Iran exports over 23,000 tons of kiwi and citrus in 2025

More than 1,900 shipments of fruit, including kiwi fruit and tangerines, were exported from one Iranian province to overseas markets between March 21 and November 22, 2025, according to Asadolleh Teymouri Yansari.

Yansari said that of the total 1,900 shipments, 341 were exported to India, while 493 shipments were sent to other foreign destinations during the same period.

In volume terms, exports from March 21 to November 22, 2025, included 8,480 tons of tangerines and 14,839 tons of oranges shipped to international markets. The remaining shipments consisted of other citrus fruit and kiwi fruit.

Yansari highlighted the role of agricultural exports in supporting Iran's resistance economy, stating that increasing non-oil exports from the agricultural sector contributes to employment generation in rural areas and helps reduce migration from villages.

He added that improving export performance depends on the adoption of modern production and post-harvest technologies, along with better quality management, packaging, and product standardisation. According to Yansari, these measures can help maintain and improve the position of provincial horticultural products in international markets.

The export figures reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen horticultural supply chains and expand access to overseas markets through improved handling, logistics, and market compliance.

Source: Mehr News Agency