Vietnam hoa loc mango prices rise ahead of Tet Festival

Farmgate prices for Hoa Loc mangoes in Vietnam's Mekong Delta have increased, while many growers currently have no fruit available as production is being directed toward the Tet Lunar New Year market.

On December 14, Nguyen Van Thuc, Director of the Hoa Loc Cat Mango Cooperative in Dong Thap province, said traders were offering more than VND 90,000 per kilogram, approximately US$3.7 per kg, at the orchard level. However, he noted that farmers are not selling at this stage. According to Thuc, this situation applies to many mango producers across the Mekong Delta.

"Currently, cooperative members are focusing on the Tet holiday season, so there is no stock to sell at this time. This year, the weather has been unfavorable, resulting in a poor mango harvest, so the supply for Tet is lower than last year. We anticipate higher prices during the 2026 Lunar New Year," he said.

Growers are managing orchards with the expectation of harvesting closer to Tet. In Can Tho city, farmer Huynh Trung Chinh said he is caring for more than 200 Hoa Loc mango trees and expects to harvest over 1 metric ton for sale during the upcoming holiday period. He added that heavy rainfall this season has required increased orchard management.

"The mangoes have just been bagged, but traders have already come to inquire about them because mango prices are currently rising sharply. Hopefully, the price will continue to be high closer to Tet so that farmers can have a prosperous Tet," Chinh said.

At the retail level in Can Tho City, prices reflect tighter availability. Observations at fruit shops show Grade 1 Hoa Loc mangoes meeting VietGAP standards, sized at three fruits per kilogram, selling for VND 120,000 to VND 130,000 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$4.9 to US$5.3 per kg.

The combination of weather-related production constraints and growers' timing harvests for the Tet market is limiting near-term supply in the Mekong Delta, contributing to higher farmgate and retail prices ahead of the holiday season.

