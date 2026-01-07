Australia exports over 18,000 tons of cherries to Asian markets

Australia exported more than 18,000 tonnes of cherries this season, with shipments distributed to multiple international markets. Hort Innovation, working with Cherry Growers Australia and Austrade, coordinated overseas marketing activities in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Mainland China during the peak export period.

The activities focused on presenting Australian cherries to trade partners in Asia and supporting market access during the main shipping window. Australia's export model relies largely on air freight, with cherries typically delivered from the orchard to destination markets in Asia within 72 hours.

© Hort Innovation

A series of season launch events was held with importers, retailers, and media in key cities. These events were structured around product tastings and discussions with industry representatives, aimed at providing information on production methods, handling practices, and export logistics.

In Vietnam, the season was launched on December 2 at an event in Ho Chi Minh City. Trade partners, retailers, and media attended a tasting-focused program that included background information on Australian production and quality management practices.

In Hong Kong, an industry event took place on December 4 at Duddell's restaurant. The program included a guided tasting and discussions with growers. A separate consumer-facing activity followed, involving online promotional content distributed through Foodpanda.

Mainland China's season launch was held on December 9 in Shanghai at the Jing'an Shangri-La Hotel. Growers and industry representatives attended the event, which featured product tastings and presentations on the Australian cherry season and supply conditions.

© Hort Innovation

Karina Keisler, General Manager of Marketing and Communications at Hort Innovation, said international marketing activities form part of broader efforts to support export-oriented horticulture and maintain demand in overseas markets.

Penny Measham, Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Growers Australia, said the campaign aims to maintain engagement with importers and retail partners in Asia during the Australian season and support long-term trade relationships.

The marketing activities are intended to support growers' access to export markets during a competitive trading period. Additional overseas activity related to Australian cherries is scheduled to take place in Taiwan in January 2026.

