Australian blueberries approved for export to Vietnam

Australian blueberries have been approved for import into Vietnam, following the recent opening of the Australian market to Vietnamese pomelos. The reciprocal market access follows cooperation between agricultural authorities in both countries and applies to the current trade framework.

An event marking the official entry of Australian blueberries into the Vietnamese market was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10, after a similar launch in Hanoi. The event was organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission on behalf of Berries Australia.

At the event, Australian growers and exporters presented information on production systems, quality control, and post-harvest handling. Processing and grading technologies were also highlighted, including automated sorting systems used to manage uniformity and food safety standards.

"Vietnam continues to be one of the most dynamic and high-potential markets for Australia's premium fresh agricultural products. Vietnamese consumers are increasingly interested in high-quality and nutritious food," said Austrade's Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to Vietnam and Cambodia, Ms. Emma McDonald.

Before the approval of Australian blueberries, blueberries consumed in Vietnam were mainly imported from the United States and New Zealand.

In October 2025, Vietnam's agricultural authorities and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam announced the mutual market opening for two fruit categories, allowing Vietnamese pomelos to enter the Australian market and Australian blueberries to enter Vietnam.

Pomelo is now the sixth Vietnamese fruit approved for export to Australia, following dragon fruit, lychee, longan, mango, and passion fruit. On the Australian side, blueberries are the seventh fruit approved for import into Vietnam, alongside grapes, oranges, mandarins, cherries, peaches, and nectarines.

According to the authorities involved, the approval process focused on phytosanitary requirements and market access conditions. The new access allows Australian exporters to supply blueberries to Vietnam under the agreed import protocols, while Vietnamese exporters gain access to pomelos under Australian regulations.

The development adds another trade route for blueberries into Southeast Asia and expands the range of imported fruit available in Vietnam, while also supporting reciprocal access for Vietnamese citrus into Australia.

