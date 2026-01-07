Vietnamese banana exports reached US$372 million in 2024

Vietnam's banana exports reached nearly US$372 million in 2024, according to industry figures. While exports continue to grow, this level remains below the long-term objective of developing bananas into a US$1 billion export sector.

Speaking at the "Solutions for Fusarium Wilt in Banana Cultivation" forum on December 13, Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Doanh, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment and current President of the Vietnam Gardening Association, said the sector has room for expansion but requires a reassessment of production organisation and development strategies.

Bananas are among Vietnam's main fruit crops in economic terms, with the largest cultivation area in the country at approximately 163,000 hectares and an estimated annual output of 2.8 million tons. Vietnamese bananas are exported to markets including China, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East, and Malaysia.

Industry experts estimate that the banana cultivation area could increase by a further 50,000 hectares. With coordinated production planning and sector development, export revenue could reach up to US$1 billion per year. However, the 2024 export value of US$372 million indicates that current performance does not yet reflect this potential.

One factor cited is that other producing countries in the region have already established structured export value chains, supported by disease control systems and defined quality standards. These elements are still developing in Vietnam.

According to Nguyen Quoc Manh, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department, plant diseases remain a major constraint. Fusarium wilt, also known as Panama disease, was identified as a key challenge, alongside the increasing effects of climate change on production. In addition, the sector faces fragmented production structures, limited coordination along the supply chain, and constraints in post-harvest storage and processing capacity.

At the same forum, Dr. Mary Grace B. Saldajeno of Dole Group pointed to the need for disease-resistant banana varieties as part of the sector's longer-term development. Internationally, approaches such as somatic mutation, conventional crossbreeding, induced mutation, accelerated hybridisation, and gene editing are being used to address disease pressure. Gene editing was highlighted for its ability to target specific plant traits without introducing foreign genes, with the aim of improving resistance and climate adaptability.

From a policy perspective, Associate Professor Dr. Le Quoc Doanh said disease control alone would not be sufficient. He noted the need for supportive policies, improved production linkages, resilient varieties, and international market positioning. "If we can fully leverage our natural advantages and systematically address bottlenecks, bananas can contribute significantly more to Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export earnings - worthy of their role as a strategic export crop," Doanh said.

Source: Vietnamnet