Vietnam growers in Bac Ninh shift from lychee to citrus

In recent years, growers in Phuong Son and Chu wards in Bac Ninh province, formerly part of Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province, have adjusted their production systems by moving away from traditional lychee cultivation toward citrus crops, including sweet oranges, yellow-fleshed oranges, and organic pomelos. The shift has aimed to stabilise income and reduce exposure to market volatility.

According to provincial data, Bac Ninh currently has nearly 54,000 hectares of fruit trees. Of this total, more than 8,600 hectares are planted with citrus, producing over 80,000 tons with an estimated value of 1,800 billion VND, equivalent to about US$73.5 million. Areas meeting VietGAP standards continue to expand, including more than 1,700 hectares of oranges and 3,700 hectares of pomelos.

In Chu Ward, Phuong Son Ward, and Luc Ngan Commune, citrus production has increased alongside changes in farm management. Growers report stable yields and quality following the transition.

Tran Dinh En from Tan Truong residential area in Chu Ward said his family had grown lychee for many years but changed direction in 2010 after evaluating citrus market conditions. He planted more than 700 Dien pomelo and green-skinned pomelo trees on 1.5 hectares. "Thanks to applying VietGAP standards, our family's pomelo orchard consistently yields high productivity. This year, we expect to harvest around 50,000 fruits, priced from 18,000 to 20,000 VND per fruit, and the best quality ones can fetch up to 25,000 to 30,000 VND per fruit," he said. These prices correspond to about US$0.73 to US$0.82 per fruit, rising to US$1.02 to US$1.23 for higher grades.

In addition to fruit production, some households have combined farming with garden tourism. En said his orchard receives 50 to 70 visitors per weekend during the harvest season, with an entrance fee of 30,000 VND, or about US$1.23, per person.

Nguyen Van Cuong of Phuong Son Ward reported a similar shift. After previously managing 2 hectares of lychee, he switched to sweet oranges and yellow-fleshed oranges. "With 1 hectare of sweet oranges, the yield reaches about 40 tons, selling at prices from 45,000 to 60,000 VND per kilogram," he said, equivalent to about US$1.84 to US$2.45 per kilogram. He noted that lychee yields of 15 to 20 tons per hectare were more exposed to price fluctuations.

Nguyen Van Hai, a trader sourcing citrus in Phuong Son, said demand is currently focused on certified produce. "Thanks to the VietGAP process and the use of organic fertilizer, the product quality is very good," he said, adding that purchase contracts for pomelos are set at 28,000 VND per fruit, or about US$1.15.

According to Bac Ninh authorities, the province has more than 780 OCOP products. Provincial officials said the development of certified fruit production is part of broader efforts to improve market access for local agricultural products.

