Georgia ships 96% of its apple crop to Russia, marking a 17-year high

Russia has sharply increased its imports of Georgian apples in 2025, purchasing almost the entire national harvest and reaching the highest level in 17 years.

According to Georgian customs data, Russia imported 13,700 tons of apples worth USD 8.7 million in January–October 2025, more than triple the volume recorded a year earlier. Apple exports from Georgia have not reached such levels since at least 2009, while the value of shipments has also tripled, approaching a 17-year high of nearly USD 9 million, reports Sputnik Georgia.

Russia effectively became the monopoly buyer, absorbing 96% of all Georgian apple exports. Small volumes were shipped to Belarus (1.5%), Armenia (1.3%), and Turkey (1%), with minimal amounts going to Kazakhstan and Iraq.

Overall trade between Georgia and Russia also continued to expand: in January–October 2025, bilateral turnover reached USD 2.1 billion, up 4.2% compared with the same period of 2024.

Source: bizzone.info