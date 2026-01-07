Shandong apple growers expand varieties and online sales

In eastern China's Shandong province, apple producers are focusing on varietal development and digital sales channels to expand market reach. The province has a long history of apple cultivation, particularly in Yantai, where apples were introduced in 1871 by an American missionary. The area is now widely associated with Fuji apples, especially the Red Fuji variety.

In Zhaoyuan, a county-level city in western Yantai, growers are applying new production techniques to cultivate 'Snow Apple', a late-ripening strain of Red Fuji. This variety is harvested around the solar term of Lesser Snow in the Chinese lunar calendar, allowing growers to target a later market window.

According to Wang Longfei, a local resident, the Snow Apple is the result of local production experience combined with climatic conditions. He said the fruit remains on the trees during colder periods, with low temperatures influencing sugar accumulation and fruit development. Wang noted that Fushan town is promoting a "Technology+" model to support crop management and agricultural development.

At the orchard of Yin Xuemin, a large-scale grower, some apples are deliberately left on the trees until heavy snowfall. This practice is intended to meet demand from higher-end buyers and to facilitate exchanges with other growers on production methods. "The price of good apples is always rising, and the key is to produce and manage high-quality fruits well," Yin said.

Alongside production changes, Fushan town is using live-streaming to connect growers directly with buyers. According to Wang, the town has established e-commerce service stations and organized multiple live-streaming events focused on agricultural products. During these sessions, hosts present the Snow Apple, explain its cultivation process, and describe product characteristics to viewers across China.

Live-streaming is also being used to support local employment. Wang said villagers are able to work in nearby orchards and participate in related activities. He added that the town is combining agriculture with tourism, encouraging visitors to view orchards and purchase products directly.

The approach in Yantai reflects broader efforts in Shandong to diversify apple varieties, adjust harvest timing, and integrate digital marketing tools into fruit sales channels.

