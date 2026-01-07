South Korean discussions target Mindanao durian exports

The Mindanao Development Authority held discussions in Seoul with the Korea International Cooperation Agency on cooperation related to durian production and broader agricultural development in Mindanao. The meeting took place at Koica headquarters and formed part of ongoing engagement under the Sustainable Agricultural Environment Establishment Project, which involves durian producer cooperatives in Mindanao.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno led the Mindanao delegation and acknowledged Koica and Camp International for their involvement in the project. He said the initiative focuses on strengthening producer cooperatives, testing organic fertilizer use, piloting frozen durian production, and developing branding approaches. "By strengthening durian producer cooperatives, introducing organic fertilizer trials, piloting frozen durian production, and developing branding strategies, this project is helping transform Mindanao's durian industry into a globally competitive sector," Magno said.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Koica and the Center for Asian Mission for the Poor. According to MinDA, the aim is to support farm-level organization and production practices while preparing the sector for export-oriented supply chains.

During the meeting, Koica Director General Chung You-ah of the Department of Partnership Program outlined the agency's planned Sustainable Agriculture Enhancement Project, which is intended to support farmer income in Mindanao. Discussions included options to expand durian production in the Davao Region and other areas of Mindanao to align with export demand.

In addition to durian, the parties discussed possible collaboration in agribusiness, fisheries, and logistics. Value addition and marketing support for cacao, banana, aqua-marine products, and other tropical fruits were also identified as areas for potential cooperation, along with public-private partnership frameworks.

The meeting was attended by Dinagat Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., Misamis Occidental Governor Henry S. Oaminal, 1st District Congressman Jason P. Almonte of Misamis Occidental, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Secretary Sabuddin Abdurahim. Koica participants included Director General Chung You-ah, Director Park Kumok, Manager Choi Misun, and Camp International President Rev. Chulyong Lee. Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro represented MinDA.

According to MinDA, durian remains a focus crop within its agribusiness agenda, alongside other commodities linked to processing, logistics, and market access. The discussions in Seoul form part of ongoing coordination with international partners on agricultural development programs in Mindanao.

Source: SunStar