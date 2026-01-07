Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Fresh fruit imports to Kyrgyzstan decline in January–September 2025

According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan imported 3,119 tons of fresh fruit worth $2.78 million in the period from January to September 2025. This compares with 3,673 tonnes valued at $2.96 million over the same period in 2024.

  • Imports from Iran amounted to 1,551 tonnes worth $959,000 in 2025, down 33% compared with 2,298 tonnes valued at $1.57 million in 2024.

Other key suppliers of fresh fruit to Kyrgyzstan in 2025 included:

  • China: 731 tonnes, $786,000 (2024: 445 tonnes, $486,000)
  • Uzbekistan: 703 tonnes, $862,000 (2024: 464 tonnes, $363,000)
  • Turkey: 123 tonnes, $144,000 (2024: 408 tonnes, $425,000)
  • Kazakhstan: 1 ton (2024: 42 tons)

The data indicate a general decline in fresh fruit imports from several traditional suppliers, with Iran and Turkey seeing the most significant reductions.

Source: www.tazabek.kg

