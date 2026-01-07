Fresh fruit imports to Kyrgyzstan decline in January–September 2025

According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan imported 3,119 tons of fresh fruit worth $2.78 million in the period from January to September 2025. This compares with 3,673 tonnes valued at $2.96 million over the same period in 2024.
- Imports from Iran amounted to 1,551 tonnes worth $959,000 in 2025, down 33% compared with 2,298 tonnes valued at $1.57 million in 2024.
Other key suppliers of fresh fruit to Kyrgyzstan in 2025 included:
- China: 731 tonnes, $786,000 (2024: 445 tonnes, $486,000)
- Uzbekistan: 703 tonnes, $862,000 (2024: 464 tonnes, $363,000)
- Turkey: 123 tonnes, $144,000 (2024: 408 tonnes, $425,000)
- Kazakhstan: 1 ton (2024: 42 tons)
The data indicate a general decline in fresh fruit imports from several traditional suppliers, with Iran and Turkey seeing the most significant reductions.
Source: www.tazabek.kg