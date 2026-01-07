Kyrgyzstan to develop agricultural processing facilities, including fresh produce

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry plans to establish 385 agricultural processing facilities across Kyrgyzstan, the ministry's press service reports.

The new facilities aim to raise the country's agricultural processing rate to 25% by 2030 and strengthen the competitiveness of the agro-industrial sector.

The facilities will operate according to the region's climate and geographic conditions, ensuring the preservation of agricultural products, reducing losses, and increasing processing volumes. Their activities will cover the processing of vegetables, fruits, wheat, milk, meat, and wool, as well as the production of oil and animal feed.

The ministry continues to collaborate with local authorities and invites domestic entrepreneurs and investors to participate in these projects.

Source: www.tazabek.kg