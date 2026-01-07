Almond orchards planted in Kakheti by Farmway with support from Bank of Georgia

Georgian agribusiness company Farmway has planted new almond orchards in Kakheti, under a development project supported by the Bank of Georgia. The total investment is 20 million lari, of which 12 million were provided by the bank.

The project covers 240 hectares in the Dedoplistsqaro district. Investments have been used to purchase seedlings and build infrastructure, including an irrigation system and orchard facilities. Farmway plans to export the harvest to Europe, the United Arab Emirates, India, and other international markets.

Farmway's CEO Georgiy Sanikidze said the company aims "to support, develop, and transform Georgia's agricultural sector. By using modern technologies, attracting international investment, and growing high-value crops, we create jobs, increase exports, and strengthen Georgia's position in global markets." He noted that the partnership with the Bank of Georgia accelerates progress.

Representatives of Bank of Georgia confirmed that almond seedlings were planted on about 120 hectares in 2025, with the remainder planned for 2026. When fully mature, the orchard is expected to produce around 1,440 tons of almonds annually for export. Bank officials added that projects of this kind create new jobs and help support regional development, and that the bank intends to continue strengthening the country's agri-sector.

Source: bm.ge