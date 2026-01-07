Kazakh produce importers report delays and rising costs at key border crossings

Kazakhstan's fruit and vegetable importers report mounting logistical and financial pressures at the Bakhty border crossing, where tightened phytosanitary procedures have led to significant delays and rising costs. According to multiple business complaints, since late November, every truck carrying Chinese fruits and vegetables has been required to undergo mandatory laboratory testing, regardless of whether visual inspection shows any signs of contamination. Importers state that issuance of primary quarantine control documents has effectively become tied to paying for these tests, which can take up to three days to complete.

The fees for laboratory analyses range from 5,000 to 82,000 tenge per product line, resulting in total charges of 200,000–300,000 tenge per truck. Operators say that prolonged waits leave refrigerated vehicles idle for days, heightening the risk of spoilage and temperature deviation. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of cold-storage facilities, covered areas, and basic handling conditions at the Bakhty checkpoint, which remains under construction.

Similar concerns have been raised at the Chornaya Rechka crossing on the Kazakhstan–Kyrgyzstan border. Importers report that even after trucks pass X-ray screening, drivers are instructed to fully unload their vehicles instead of undergoing targeted inspections. They are then sent to temporary storage facilities, where unloading and storage costs reportedly reach around 130,000 tenge, often without official documentation. Some drivers report additional daily cash payments and storage delays of up to ten days, increasing the risk of losses due to product deterioration.

Businesses operating through both checkpoints state that these practices have significantly increased operational costs, disrupted delivery schedules, and complicated the import of perishable goods. Importers are requesting that inspection procedures be aligned with established phytosanitary regulations, that laboratory testing requirements be reviewed, and that the pricing of related services be made transparent and economically justified.

Source: apk-news.kz