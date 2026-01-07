Vietnam pineapple growers report heavy crop losses

Pineapple growers in Quynh Thang, Vietnam, are reporting extensive losses after more than a month of yellowing leaves, root rot, and plant collapse. Local authorities estimate that over 400 hectares have been damaged, affecting nearly 200 farming households.

Growers say the symptoms began after prolonged rainfall in early December and have spread quickly across both hillside and plastic-mulched fields. One farmer with 1.5 hectares planted in December 2024 reported losses of more than 150 million VND (about US$6,090) after most plants died shortly before the expected flowering stage. Another household with more than 5 hectares reported 1.5 hectares of complete loss despite intensified care.

Producers note that earlier disease issues were limited to manageable leaf fungus, whereas this season's conditions have accelerated root and bud rot. Some growers also expect yields in 2025 to fall by around 30 percent compared with the usual 50 tonnes per hectare.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Quynh Thang commune People's Committee, the commune has nearly 2,000 hectares of pineapple, mainly Queen and MD2. He said, "Nearly 200 households in the commune have suffered losses with about 450 hectares of pineapple damaged due to yellowing leaves, root rot, and fruit damage."

Field observations show classic bud rot symptoms, including loss of turgor in young leaves, base rot, and detachment of the central bud. The disease is concentrated in the Queen variety and is favoured by heavy rainfall and prolonged humidity. Year-round planting has also complicated disease management under erratic weather conditions.

On December 10, the Provincial Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection inspected affected fields and confirmed varying levels of bud rot. The agency issued guidance on field classification, balanced fertilization, ventilation, and intervention timing. The head of the Plant Protection Department stated that "the cause of pineapple bud rot is a combination of bacteria and fungi, along with prolonged periods of heavy rain and high humidity."

Reduced production is affecting supply for processing plants and disrupting local value chains. Authorities are recommending access to more resilient seedlings, adjustments to planting schedules, stronger grower–buyer linkages, and expanded training in disease identification and crop care during adverse conditions.

