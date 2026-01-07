India considers daily freight link for Anantapur horticulture

District Collector O Anand has asked Guntakal Railway DRM Chandrasekhar Gupta to examine operating a daily freight train from Tadipatri to Delhi markets and Mumbai ports to support year-round movement of horticultural produce from Anantapur district. The proposal was discussed during a meeting at the Guntakal Railway Divisional Office, where the Collector outlined the district's production scale and export demand.

Anantapur cultivates major horticultural crops, including sweet lime, banana, mango, pomegranate, and watermelon, across 72,018 hectares, producing 1,922,282 metric tons annually. Of this volume, 1,070,828 metric tons move to northern states, and 187,104 metric tons are exported, with an estimated value of Rs 3,470 crore, equal to about US$418 million. The Collector stated that the district has "immense potential" in horticulture, noting that 110,324 hectares in Anantapur are under fruit crops, vegetables, spices, flowers, and other horticultural produce. He said a daily freight train out of Tadipatri would improve transport efficiency, reduce transit losses, and strengthen export channels.

The Collector requested that the Railways prioritize transport infrastructure to support farmer income and large-scale export operations. DRM Chandrasekhar Gupta said the Railways would hold further discussions with exporters, traders, and relevant departments and prepare an action plan for evaluating the proposed service.

Source: The Hans India