Rangareddy vegetables drive Hyderabad market supply

Seasonal vegetables from Rangareddy district continue to dominate markets in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, with high prices reported as consumer demand increases. Produce has entered the market in larger volumes following the Kharif season, supported mainly by sourcing from bordering districts.

Tomatoes, carrots, cauliflowers, green chillies, gourds, and spinach are among the main crops supplied this season. Official figures show tomato cultivation across 2,591.12 hectares in Rangareddy district. Manchal mandal accounts for 776.20 hectares, followed by Yacharam with 295.50 hectares, Kandukur with 284.80 hectares, Chevella with 228.23 hectares, Farooqnagar with 192.33 hectares, Ibrahimpatnam with 173.79 hectares, Shabad with 142.95 hectares, Maheshwaram with 109.30 hectares, Kadthal with 96.37 hectares, Moinabad with 63.25 hectares, and Nandigama with 43.78 hectares.

Carrot cultivation covered 1,490.94 hectares in 2025, with Chevella producing 1,216.53 hectares and Shabad 257.90 hectares. Cauliflower was grown on 87.23 hectares, green chillies on 97.18 hectares, ridge gourd on 62.46 hectares, and spinach on 64.22 hectares.

District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer K Suresh Rathod said support programs continue to encourage growers involved in green and leafy vegetable cultivation. "In order to encourage the farmers for cultivation of green and leafy veggies, especially the green gourds, the government continues to support them with welfare schemes that include financial and logistical assistance worth Rs 30,000," he said. The amount is equivalent to about US$360.

A total of 533 farmers in the district have received support through the Rainfed Agriculture Area Development scheme. The program is designed to expand vegetable crop production through a combination of financial and logistical inputs. "As an initial input assistance, a cash amount of Rs 10,000 (US$111.00) is being provided to purchase seed, land preparation, organic manure, and fertilisers," said the official. He added that logistical support of Rs 20,000 (US$222.00) is provided later for organic manures, vermin beds, and plastic crates for transporting vegetables. The package also includes honey bees and beehives for farmers participating in vegetable cultivation.

Eligibility criteria for the scheme require farmers to have at least 0.20 hectares under vegetable crops. They must also keep one species of livestock, such as chicken, sheep, or goats, and maintain at least five forest plant species on their premises.

Market arrivals from the district continue to support supply volumes in Hyderabad, although high seasonal demand has kept prices elevated across wholesale and retail outlets.

