Uzbek investors to grow potatoes in Bashkortostan, Russia

Entrepreneurs from the Namangan region in Uzbekistan will finance the establishment of a large-scale vegetable farm in Bashkortostan, Russia. The investors plan to lease 500 hectares of agricultural land across Salavat, Kiginsky, and Belokataysky districts, which will be planted with potatoes and other vegetables under the national project "International Cooperation and Export."

The visit by the Uzbek business delegation, including inspections of the proposed fields, concluded with concrete agreements. A working group is scheduled to arrive in January to register a local legal entity, with Bashkortostan facilitating an accelerated company registration process.

Organizational and legal support for the project will be coordinated with the Republic's Development Corporation.

Source: gtrkrb.ru