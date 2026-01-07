Agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan, growing awareness among farmers

Interest in agricultural insurance among Azerbaijani farmers is currently moderate. Ali Ahmedov, press secretary of the Agricultural Insurance Fund, explained that while some farmers recognize the importance of insuring their orchards and farms, many do not fully understand the concept. Some believe natural hazards are unlikely in their region. For example, in Samukh last year, the Fund paid 104,000 manat due to flooding, an event considered rare. Observing these payouts, other farmers are gradually developing trust in the system.

Ahmedov noted a recent increase in inquiries following these payments. He detailed the insurance process: when a farmer applies to insure a fruit orchard, an expert visits the site to verify that all claims match reality. This includes checking planting schemes, the specific fruit varieties grown, and their corresponding market values, a step known as risk assessment. Only after this verification does the Fund finalize the insurance contract.

Winter months, particularly January and February, are when severe frosts are most likely, making timely insurance essential.

Source: abc.az