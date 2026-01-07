Afghanistan exports 23,000 tons of pomegranates

Officials from Kandahar's Directorate of Commerce and Investment report that fruit exports to other markets have increased following the closure of trade routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. More than 23,000 tons of pomegranates have been exported from Kandahar province to India, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. The total value of these shipments is estimated at about US$10.5 million.

Kandahar is a major fruit-producing region in Afghanistan, with pomegranates forming a core part of its commercial output. Traders have faced repeated challenges in recent years due to disrupted access to Pakistan, which functions as the primary transit route for much of Afghanistan's agricultural export volume. The closure of commercial borders has led to losses for exporters moving fresh fruit to external markets.

Local authorities state that additional tons of Kandahar pomegranates have been processed at a newly established facility in the province. They report that such facilities can help reduce the waste of agricultural produce and create more employment opportunities for local residents.

Economic experts note that producers and exporters will continue to face constraints such as border closures and transport restrictions until the Taliban administration establishes stable trade routes and broader regional economic relations.

Source: AtlasPress