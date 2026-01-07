Malaysia sees vegetable prices triple after monsoon rains

Malaysia is facing one of its steepest fresh-produce price surges in recent years as continuous northeast monsoon rains damage crops, disrupt transport, and slow supply chains from highland production areas to major wholesale markets. Prices of common vegetables have tripled in some regions, and growers expect shortages to continue into early 2026.

Cameron Highlands, the main vegetable-growing region, recorded extensive waterlogging and unstable slopes after weeks of rain. Chai Kok Lim, chair of the Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association, said losses were severe. "Leafy crops deteriorate quickly when waterlogged. We need better infrastructure so heavy rain does not disrupt growth," he said. He added that it was "the highest surge in vegetable prices we've seen so far during the northeast monsoon."

Growers report limited supply across the region as floods in Thailand and Indonesia further restrict regional availability. Prices for key vegetables have climbed to levels not previously recorded. Parveen Kumar Mohan said French beans had increased from RM2.50 per kilogram to RM14 (US$0.53 to US$2.96). He noted that "prices of greens are likely to stay high until next year."

In wholesale markets, vegetables previously priced at RM1 to RM3 per kilogram, including choy sum, cucumbers, salad greens, and iceberg lettuce, now sell for RM5 to RM10 (US$1.06 to US$2.12). Cabbage, mustard greens, tomatoes, and chillies have also risen. At Kuala Lumpur's Selayang wholesale market, spinach now sells for RM8 to RM9 (US$1.70 to US$1.91), up from RM2 to RM3. Okra has nearly doubled to RM8 to RM9.

Flooded transport routes have slowed distribution and increased wholesale prices. Restaurants report margin pressure as operators avoid passing the full cost increase to customers. Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association vice-president Syed Abthair Badrus Zahan said, "Customers rarely feel the impact because we cushion it." He added that mustard greens had risen from RM2.50 to RM3 per kilogram to RM6 to RM7.

In Kelantan, food operators reported vegetable prices continuing to rise. Kota Baru restaurateur Aiman Yusri Mohd Yusof said mustard greens had increased from RM5 to RM7–RM8 and red chillies from RM12–RM14 to RM25–RM30 (US$2.55–US$2.98 to US$5.31–US$6.38). Another restaurateur, Asma, said water spinach had risen from RM3–RM3.50 to RM18 (US$0.64–US$0.74 to US$3.83).

Consumer groups warn that the current shortages highlight systemic weaknesses in Malaysia's food supply. Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations chief operating officer Nur Asyikin Aminuddin said the situation reflected broader national vulnerability. "Malaysia is not prepared for a food security crisis," she said. She added that 20 to 40 per cent of agricultural output is lost due to poor post-harvest handling and said strengthening the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority should be a priority.

She noted that rising vegetable prices affect both the cost of living and nutrition. "Malaysia must invest in post-harvest systems, modern food logistics, and strengthen Fama as the intermediary between producers and consumers to stabilise fresh food prices," she said.

Source: The Vibes