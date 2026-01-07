Pakistan sets 300,000 ton kinnow export target

Pakistan has begun kinnow exports for the current season, with the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association setting an export target of 300,000 tons. The association expects this volume to generate US$110 million in foreign exchange. During the previous season, Pakistan exported 250,000 tons of kinnow, earning US$95 million. Since exports opened on December 1, around 6,000 tons have moved to the Middle East, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.

According to the Association's Patron in Chief, Waheed Ahmed, this season has brought a bumper crop, with total production expected to reach 2.7 million tons, compared with 1.7 million tons last season. Despite the larger crop, Pakistan's kinnow exports remain nearly 50 per cent below the 550,000 tons shipped five years ago. Ahmed attributed the decline to "zero investment in R&D" and continued reliance on older varieties that cannot withstand environmental pressures. He said the association has submitted short, medium, and long-term plans to the government, which "could lift citrus exports to $400 million within five years if implemented."

Ahmed noted that Pakistan will need to acquire new citrus varieties from Egypt, the United States, Morocco, and China for local cultivation. He added that low-water citrus types such as lemon, grapefruit, orange, and mandarin should be prioritised due to their demand in international markets.

Broader pressures in Pakistan's citrus industry have also affected supply. In Dir Upper and Lower, areas once known for honey-flavoured oranges described as "nature's candy," orchards have increasingly been replaced by commercial development as population growth and land prices rise. Dir's orange acreage has fallen to about 121 hectares. Traders often use Punjab-grown fruit under the Rabat label to meet market demand. Agriculture officials report that the organically grown Dir oranges, produced without pesticides or urea, illustrate both the sector's potential and the outcomes of limited adoption of scientific farming.

Export logistics continue to create bottlenecks for kinnow shipments. The suspension of trade with Afghanistan has restricted overland access to Central Asia and Russia. Exporters have shifted to the alternative route through Iran, though transporters report that this option is longer, more expensive, and associated with added logistical challenges. Freight charges through Iran have risen by up to 100 per cent since the start of the season.

Ahmed stated that Pakistan needs a national strategy to strengthen kinnow exports, increase research and development, and accelerate the use of modern irrigation methods in response to the country's growing water shortages.

Source 1: Business Recorder

Source 2: The Express Tribune