Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable exports have reached a five-year high, but this boom is creating unexpected effects for local consumers. In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan shipped 574,300 tonnes abroad, a 30.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Center for Media Analysis.

Tomatoes lead exports with a 25.1% share, followed by peaches (15.3%), apples (12.4%), and potatoes (12.3%). Russia remains the main destination for Azerbaijani produce.

However, the rapid export growth has caused shortages in the domestic market, pushing local prices above those of imported alternatives. On Baku's markets, imported vegetables and fruits are increasingly cheaper than locally grown products.

For example, carrots from Iran cost 0.07 AZN/kg (≈€0.04/kg), while local carrots from Barda sell for 1–1.5 AZN/kg (≈€0.51–€0.77/kg).

Kazakh and Belarusian potatoes are 1–1.5 AZN/kg (≈0.51–0.77 €/kg), compared to 2–2.5 AZN/kg (≈1.02–1.28 €/kg) for local Gədəbəy potatoes.

Turkish mandarins cost 3 AZN/kg (≈€1.53/kg), while local mandarins from Astara are 4 AZN/kg (≈€2.04/kg).

Farmers explain that exporting is more economically viable. Foreign buyers handle collection and transport, reducing costs for producers. Local sales, in contrast, require paying for market space, labor, and logistics, cutting into profits.

Even in production regions, imported products can be cheaper than local ones. For example, potatoes from Pakistan cost just 0.6 AZN/kg (≈0.31 €/kg) compared to 1.5 AZN/kg (≈€0.77/kg) for locally grown Ismayilli potatoes.

Agricultural expert Jafar Ibrahimli notes that while export growth signals a strong sector, it also drives up domestic prices. He emphasizes the need for effective market regulation and distribution mechanisms to balance local supply and ensure farmers have broader access to the home market.

In short, Azerbaijan's farmers are increasingly export-oriented, and while this strengthens the national agricultural sector, European-style consumers would notice that imported produce can now be more affordable than domestic fruits and vegetables at local markets.

