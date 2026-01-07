India reports lower coconut yields due to crop damage

Coconut producers in Canacona, India, report reduced yields this season due to pest pressure, monkey activity, and a shortage of pluckers. Stakeholders state that the combination of crop losses and labour constraints is affecting production across multiple plantations.

Former president of the Canacona Taluka Farmers' Cooperative Society, Ashok Kumar Desai, says the availability of trained pluckers continues to decline. He says, "The number of pluckers who used to follow traditional methods is dwindling owing to the risk involved. The younger generation has turned its back on trade. The deaths of two pluckers in the recent past, besides one sustaining serious injuries after a fall, are also a dampener for them." According to Desai, labour costs and crop losses are influencing the market. He says, "Rising labour costs, pests attack, and monkey nuisance have made the plantation unviable for many small farmers. The rising coconut prices could be attributed to these factors. Traders replenish their stocks from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, due to which prices have gone up in the state."

Growers report direct damage to plantations. A coconut farmer, Damodar Shenvi from Poinguinim, says monkeys have damaged his crop. Former sarpanch of Cotigao panchayat, Mahadev Gaonkar, notes that coconuts from Canacona plantations remain in demand because of their water taste and fleshy kernel.

Zonal agriculture officer for Canacona, Mahendra Pagi, confirms that plantations are being affected. He says, "In many places, plantations of betel nuts, bananas, papayas, and pulses have been targeted." Traders are also changing planting behaviour. Nitin Kenkre from Chaudi, Canacona, says he has stopped establishing new saplings due to monkey activity.

Environmentalists link the situation to landscape pressure. According to Premanand Deo Pagi, "Unplanned development has forced wild animals to sneak into plantations for their survival." He adds, "Deforestation has destroyed the natural habitat of wild animals. They flock to human settlements."

Producers estimate a reduction in crop yield of around 30 per cent this year. Desai says the government should address the issue on a priority basis.

