Azerbaijan reports sharp rise in peach exports

Azerbaijan recorded a 27.5 per cent increase in agricultural exports between January and October 2025. The figures were presented by Zaur Aliyev, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, during the Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.

According to Aliyev, fruit and vegetable products continue to dominate the country's export structure, following trends observed in previous years. He stated, "Along with traditional products such as tomatoes and hazelnuts, a significant increase was observed, especially in the export of peaches. The export value for this product reached $111 million, showing approximately a two-fold increase."

Aliyev said the export dynamics reflect state policy and ongoing support programs in the agricultural sector. He noted, "There are several tools here. These are planting subsidies - which are given per hectare, as well as product subsidies - a support mechanism provided for produced and delivered goods."

Source: Report