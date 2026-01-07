China’s shine muscat replaces local grapes in Kolkata

Shine Muscat grapes imported from China are seeing increased demand in Kolkata as local grape varieties from Maharashtra and Murshidabad become less available in markets at this point in the season. Traders report that domestic grapes arriving now are often sour, prompting consumers to shift to Shine Muscat, which is being sold at around Rs 600 per kilogram (approximately US$7.20). Sellers state that buyers are responding to the variety's consistent sweetness and firm texture.

Shine Muscat production in China is concentrated in cooler, drier growing regions that support the variety's firmness and bloom. Kolkata traders note that this year's local supply variability has widened the market for imported grapes with more uniform eating quality. The shift also reflects a broader trend in premium table grape demand in metropolitan retail channels.

Sonam Gupta, clinical nutritionist at ILS Hospitals, said, "Shine Muscat grapes stand out not only for their sweetness and crisp texture, but also for their nutrient profile. Like most grape varieties, they provide vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and plant antioxidants that support immunity, bone health, and healthy blood flow. Their naturally high water content also makes them a refreshing, hydrating snack." She added that the variety is sweeter than standard table grapes and advised portion control for people monitoring sugar intake. Gupta noted that individuals sensitive to fruit sugars may want to begin with smaller servings.

For most consumers, Gupta said Shine Muscat grapes remain suitable within a balanced diet and should be rinsed before consumption to limit residue. The variety is commonly eaten fresh and used in fruit bowls, salads, yoghurt-based snacks, cheese assortments, and at-home desserts due to its texture and flavour.

The current demand shift highlights both consumer preference and the impact of seasonal quality fluctuations in domestic supply, with Shine Muscat holding a temporary advantage in Kolkata's retail market.

