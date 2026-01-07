Vietnamese flooding causes crop losses across fruit and vegetable farms

Heavy rains and reservoir releases on December 4 led to flooding across multiple farming zones in Vietnam, affecting grape, onion, and dragon fruit production. Farmers in Lam Dong and surrounding districts report extensive losses as orchards and open field crops were submerged for hours.

In Lien Huong commune, grower Nguyen Van Hau reports that his 5,000 square meters of grapes were flooded just ten days before harvest. He expected to harvest about 5 tons, priced at 45,000 to 50,000 VND per kilogram, equal to US$1.80 to US$2.00 at an exchange rate of 25,000 VND per US$. His estimated loss exceeds 220 million VND, or roughly US$8,800. Hau says the vines were submerged for a long period, raising concerns about root recovery. His 10,000 square meters of onions were also buried under sediment up to one meter thick. Hau says, "The grapes were not sweet enough and were so rotten that there was not a single one left to eat. I planned to have money for Tet after harvesting, but now I have nothing."

Hau received notice that Phan Dung Lake would release water the previous evening, with floodwaters entering his farm at 3:30 a.m. He says, "For the past few months, it has been raining a lot, and flooding has caused people to lose everything they have made." Local authorities report 4,128 hectares of agricultural land affected, with preliminary provincial losses estimated at 113 billion VND, equal to about US$4.5 million.

Dragon fruit growers also report high losses. According to Nguyen Anh Mai, director of the Mai Huong Dragon Fruit Cooperative, 20 hectares of the cooperative's production area were flooded, resulting in an estimated 20 tons of unsellable fruit. At current market prices, Mai says households lost 400 to 500 million VND, or US$16,000 to US$20,000. Recovery will take about six months. Mai says, "The most practical thing right now is for farmers to be supported with a portion of capital based on actual damage figures to reinvest in crops."

Flooding in Ham Thuan Nam Commune forced growers to attempt emergency harvesting. At one orchard, floodwaters rose from knee-deep to over five feet within hours. Without boat access due to concrete trellises, growers used inflated truck inner tubes to float harvest baskets. Teams harvested submerged fruit by touch in zero-visibility conditions. By the end of the day, about 80 percent of the crop was salvaged, but conditions became unsafe as water levels exceeded two meters.

Not all growers were able to harvest. In Lap Nghia town, a 5,000 square meter orchard was completely submerged before fruit reached maturity. The grower estimates a total loss of 80 million VND, or about US$3,030. Extended submersion raises the risk of root rot, which could require two years of replanting before trees return to productivity.

Regional authorities attribute the flooding to heavy rainfall combined with dam discharges. Water has begun to recede, and damage assessments are underway.

