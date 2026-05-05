Kenyan avocado prices rise from US$0.07 to US$0.35 as supply declines

Avocado availability in Kisii County and Nyamira County has declined in recent years, with reduced volumes reported in local markets and higher retail prices. The fruit has traditionally been widely grown, with many households maintaining trees.

Samson Nyamweya said, "Avocados were plentiful, affordable, and almost taken for granted. They accompanied vegetables, enriched githeri and other meals, but their presence is fast disappearing—replaced by rising prices and empty stalls." He added: "An avocado that sold for Sh10 now goes for Sh50, and even then, it's hard to find."

Traders report changes in sourcing patterns, with increased competition from bulk buyers. Alice Kemunto said, "It is becoming difficult to source produce from farms. Production has declined, and many growers now prefer selling to bulk buyers from major towns." Fransisca Kemunto added, "These buyers go directly to farms with vehicles and cash. As a result, much of the harvest never reaches local markets."

Produce is increasingly transported to urban centres such as Nairobi, where prices are higher. Consumers report reduced access. Evans Nyakundi said, "Avocados made meals like githeri tastier and more filling. Now we have to spend more, yet they are not even available."

Weather variability has also affected production, contributing to lower yields. At the same time, the shift toward commercialisation has changed market dynamics, with growers prioritising bulk sales.

The region has promoted higher-yielding varieties such as Hass to increase output and support export markets, but adoption remains limited due to the seedling costs of Sh100 to Sh200. Previous processing initiatives have not been sustained.

Residents are calling for support measures to increase production. Samson Nyang'au said: "Authorities should support farmers to increase production so that supply can meet demand."

Source: Daily Nation