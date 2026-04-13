Ghanaian ginger prices surge as disease cuts supply

Ginger supply in Ghana has declined, leading to higher market prices.

A sack of ginger that previously sold for between GH¢200 and GH¢300 is now reported at around GH¢2,000 to GH¢2,500. The increase follows reduced harvest volumes reported by growers.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture John Dumelo said the lower output is linked to a disease affecting production. "There is a strange ginger disease that has affected farmers in the last two years, which is why ginger has become expensive. Most farmers, when they harvest, get very little produce," he said.

The disease has affected production over the past two seasons, reducing supply to the market. "Ginger that used to sell for GH¢200 (US$13) or GH¢300 (US$19) per sack now costs GH¢2,000 (US$130) to GH¢2,500 (US$163). At the ministry, we are working to find an antidote to this disease so that ginger production can continue and prices can come down," he added.

Farmers have called for government support as yields remain low. The ministry indicated that work is ongoing to address the disease and support production recovery.

The Deputy Minister also advised against new investment in ginger production at this stage, noting that conditions remain uncertain while the disease persists.

Source: GhanaWeb