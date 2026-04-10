Kenyan potato production and exports increase

A growing population, export demand, technology adoption, and improved varieties are shaping Kenya's potato sector, according to Severino Manene, Assistant Director for Agriculture, Horticulture Division at the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development.

"Potatoes are grown in different regions across the country. The crop is mainly grown in 29 out of the 47 counties in the country, with 16 major and 13 minor growing counties. These areas fall within the altitudes 1 500 to 3 000 metres above sea level, focused in the mountainous region, mainly in Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central parts of the country."

Production takes place under rainfall of between 1 200mm and 1 800mm and temperatures ranging from 15°C to 24°C, while irrigation and technology are expanding production areas.

"About 90% of Kenyan potato production takes place on small-scale farms of between half an acre and two acres. Production on large-scale commercial farms is commonly done under irrigation."

Two production cycles dominate, with the Short Rains from October to December and the Long Rains from March to June. Irrigated production allows additional cycles. Total production ranges from 2 million to 2.5 million tons, with 2.118 million tons recorded in 2024. The country harvested 225 950 hectares in 2024, and the value chain added 61 billion Kenyan shillings (US$470 million) to the economy.

Yields average 10 tons/hectare, compared to a potential of 30 to 40 tons per hectare. Constraints include limited crop rotation, pests and diseases, and a lack of climate-resilient varieties.

"There is a need for climate resilient varieties, including those that can withstand disease such as late blights, and the ones that can withstand erratic weather patterns due to Climate Change."

Breeding is led by KALRO in collaboration with partners including the International Potato Centre (CIP). Storage constraints limit marketing flexibility, with cold storage projects being developed through Farmer-Producer Groups and co-operatives.

"There is a lot of potential for the Kenyan potato industry. The population continues to grow, and the movement of people from the countryside to towns provides opportunities. Meanwhile, export opportunities are increasing too."

Exports of fresh potatoes reached almost 250 000 tons in 2025, up 97.6% year-on-year, mainly to Uganda. Seed potato exports reached 1,125 tons, up from 128 tons in 2024, with an average price of US$502 per ton. Processed exports remain limited at 340 tons, while imports reached 940 tons in 2025.

"Kenya has ideal conditions for growing potatoes in many parts of the country. It has skilled and enthusiastic farmers who are becoming more organised and have greater access to technology and more resilient varieties. The populations of Kenya and its neighbours are growing strongly and becoming more urban, which means there is a greater need for more potatoes. Eating habits are changing, and as the market develops, there is more potential for potato farmers to have a greater share of the value of the potato chain."

Source: potatoPRO