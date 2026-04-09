Uganda targets Hass avocado export growth

Uganda is aiming to increase its presence in the global Hass avocado market, where demand is estimated at 28 million tons annually, while supporting local incomes through expanded production and value chain development.

Government officials, industry representatives, and technical officers outlined plans to increase production, strengthen quality standards, and support farmers during a recent stakeholder meeting. The session was hosted by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Lynette Bagonza, together with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Maj Gen. (Rtd) David Kasura.

Col. Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, emphasised the role of growers in the sector. "Growers are the key because they are central to production. We must produce for both exports and local processing to ensure farmers and processors benefit," she said. She also highlighted the need for coordination, quality standards, and value addition across the supply chain.

Dr Ezra Muhumuza, Executive Director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association, pointed to the need for "a well-structured and regulated avocado value chain, with clear roles and protection for farmers, aggregators, processors, and exporters."

Stakeholders noted that competitiveness depends on farmer support, regulatory frameworks, and adherence to quality requirements. Nakalema added that "constructive engagement will strengthen the avocado sector, empower local farmers, and position Uganda as a dependable supplier of high-value products on the global market."

Maj Gen. Kasura stated that agriculture remains central to the economy. "Our ultimate goal is to transform Uganda from a low-income, agrarian economy into a modern, middle-income society, and agriculture must lead that transformation," he said. Agriculture involves around 90 per cent of the population, contributes 20 to 25 per cent of GDP, and generates US$4.2 billion in exports.

Uganda produces between 250,000 and 300,000 tons of avocados annually. According to Bagonza, efforts are focused on strengthening the value chain through regulation, value addition, and market development, alongside maintaining quality standards for export markets.

"Together, we can unlock the full potential of Uganda's avocado industry and drive inclusive economic growth," Bagonza said.

Source: NilePost