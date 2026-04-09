Grow Group partners with Boland Market Agents in Cape Town

Grow Fresh Produce Agents announced its partnership with Boland Market Agents, a fresh produce agency on the Cape Town Market with roots dating back to 1926 and a legacy built over generations in the industry.

This strategic move marks Grow's expansion into the Western Cape and the addition of its sixth trading company to an established national network, which includes Botha Roodt, Marco, and Green Network in Johannesburg, Port Natal in Durban, and Noordvaal in Pretoria.

The partnership brings together Grow's approach with Boland's industry heritage, culture, and relationships in the Cape Town market. Together, the businesses will continue to operate within the fresh produce agency model, serving both farmers and buyers with consistency and reliability.

© Grow Group

Top row: Herco Kriel, Bosman Bonthuys, Hendrik Eksteen, JanWillem Smalberger, Vivian Fagan and Deon van Zyl Bottom row: Mark Davidson, Philip Mengel

"Expanding to Cape Town through our partnership with Boland is a milestone for Grow. This move strengthens our network and allows us to better serve farmers and buyers in the Western Cape while building on Boland's legacy," said Deon van Zyl, Chief Commercial Officer at Grow Fresh Produce Agents.

As part of the agreement, Grow will acquire a 50% shareholding in Boland. The existing Boland management team will continue to lead day-to-day operations, while Grow's leadership will focus on long-term strategy, growth, and value creation.

"This partnership marks a new chapter for Boland, allowing us to build on our legacy while unlocking opportunities for growth," said Herco Kriel, Financial Manager at Boland Market Agents. "With Grow's national footprint and approach, we are positioned to enhance the value we deliver to our farmers, buyers, and partners."

With an established footprint in the Western Cape, this partnership will enhance market access for producers, improve price discovery through a broader national network, and create opportunities for efficiency and information sharing across regions.

The team is bringing two brands into this partnership, guided by integrity, accountability, competence, and a people-centric approach, while continuing to connect produce with the markets.

They will celebrate this milestone with clients and customers in Cape Town later this season.

© Grow GroupFor more information:

Deon van Zyl

Grow Group

Tel: +27 11 613 6981

Email: [email protected]

www.growfreshproduce.co.za