"Promising season for table grapes thanks to the rain and a boost from seedless varieties"

"Despite the weather anomalies that characterised the start of the year, the forecast for the table grape season is a good one. The abundance of rainfall has resolved previous drought problems, favouring a potentially higher product quality than in past years," reports Antonio Bellassai, owner of the La Bella Assai company in Mazzarrone (CT), which specialises in the production of table grapes.

© La Bella Assai

© La Bella AssaiUnlike the previous years, characterised by water scarcity, Sicily has been benefiting from substantial rainfall. "The rainfall has eliminated the risk of a water shortage. The plants show more energy than in previous years. The expected quality of the grapes is very high."

"The only potential issue is related to the prolonged rainfall during the entry into production of late grapes, which could favour the onset of fungal diseases such as powdery mildew and downy mildew. At the moment, however, there is no suspicion or presence of such diseases, and the vines are healthy and in excellent condition," explains Bellassai.

The strategy for the new season focuses on maintaining the competitive advantage of the earliness of the production and on expanding the seedless segment. "Harvesting is scheduled to start, as usual, in early May. We will start with the Victoria and Black Magic varieties and with seedless cultivars such as Arra 30, which is characterised by its distinct earliness, and Maula, which is expected in increasing quantities. We expect greater strength on the market, thanks precisely to the strengthening of the seedless varieties and the confirmation of the earlier ripening than in other Italian production areas."

© La Bella Assai

Renewed participation at Macfrut

The presence of La Bella Assai at Macfrut as an exhibitor for the second consecutive year responds to precise networking and positioning aims. "Even though this year's dates are early, thereby preventing the exhibition of fresh produce, the event remains a strategic pillar to strengthen relations with the Italian big retail chains and for the promotion of early and seedless varieties, the backbone of the company's competitiveness for the current season," stresses Bellassai.

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

Paolo Spata and Emanuele Bellassai representing the Sicilian company La Bella Assai at Macfrut 2025

The event offers a good opportunity for the company to promote the excellence and quality of Sicilian products. "The fair becomes an effective tool to expand the customer network, favour the acquisition of new contacts, and thus support the business and growth of our company. Finally, it allows us to carry out a benchmarking activity, thanks to the direct comparison with other businesses present on the market," concludes Bellassai.

For more information:

Antonio Bellassai

+39 347 2804108

La Bella Assai Srl

Via Principe Umberto 115

95040 Mazzarrone (CT) - Italy

[email protected]

www.labellaassai.it