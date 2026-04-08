Moroccan avocado output drops 50% in 2025–2026

Morocco's avocado export season closed with lower production and shipment volumes, according to industry estimates. Exports exceeded 50,000 tons, while total production remained below 70,000 tons. This represents a decline of around 50 per cent compared with the previous season, which recorded higher volumes.

Abdellah El Yamlaahi, head of the Moroccan Avocado Association, said the 2025–2026 season was "extremely difficult" for producers, with reduced yields and export volumes. "The figures show a clear decline in productivity and quantities directed to foreign markets compared to last season's exceptional performance," he said.

The decline is linked to weather conditions, including hot and dry "Chergui" winds during the summer, which affected orchard performance and reduced yields. Moroccan avocados also faced competition in European markets from suppliers such as Israel, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, and Spain, although pressure eased later in the season.

Export operations were also affected during winter due to temporary closures at Tangier Med Port caused by weather conditions, leading to delays in shipments to European markets. Producers are now focusing on the next season, with orchards currently in the flowering stage. Output will depend on growing conditions in the coming months.

Avocado cultivation has expanded in recent years, particularly in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, supported by investment in the sector. El Yamlaahi also addressed water use, stating that avocado production levels are comparable to those of other crops grown in Morocco and are mainly located in areas without severe water constraints.

Source: Hespress English