Egypt's Cabinet Media Center has denied widely circulated claims that Egyptian strawberry shipments have been rejected in international markets, stating that such allegations are baseless and inaccurate.

In an official statement published on its social media platforms, the Cabinet Media Center clarified reports alleging that exported Egyptian strawberries were rejected due to containing carcinogenic substances and were subsequently redirected to local markets. The statement stressed that no such incidents have been verified.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation affirmed that all Egyptian agricultural exports, including strawberries, meet international quality and safety standards. It stated that export shipments undergo inspection and monitoring processes to ensure compliance with global regulations.

The ministry also indicated that the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine has not received any official notifications from any country regarding the rejection of Egyptian strawberry shipments due to contamination with carcinogenic pesticides, particularly during the 2026 fresh strawberry export season.

Authorities further pointed to oversight mechanisms governing the registration and use of pesticides in Egypt. Export processes are carried out through certified farms that follow regulated guidelines concerning pesticide types and application methods.

The Cabinet Media Center concluded by reaffirming Egypt's commitment to maintaining the quality and reputation of its agricultural exports, while continuing efforts to ensure food safety and maintain trust in Egyptian products in international markets.

Source: See