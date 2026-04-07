South Africa faces export restrictions in SACU markets

Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique have introduced restrictions on South African agricultural exports, including vegetables. Namibia and Botswana are members of the Southern African Customs Union, where goods are intended to move freely within the common customs area.

All countries involved, including Mozambique, have committed to removing trade barriers by 2030 under the African Continental Free Trade Area. The recent measures affect imports of South African vegetables and fruit.

The restrictions are not linked to crop or animal disease concerns, which are among the few exceptions permitted within the customs union. Instead, they are based on domestic production strategies. These measures limit trade flows within the region and affect exporters.

The regional agriculture and food sector remains interconnected, with production and supply chains spanning multiple countries. Trade restrictions affect these linkages and may influence the functioning of the customs union.

South Africa continues to engage through dialogue, while noting the impact on its export position. In 2025, around 17 per cent of South Africa's US$15.1 billion in agricultural exports were directed to the SACU region, compared to 21 per cent to the European Union.

The current situation highlights the need for coordination between countries in the region. A shared approach to production and trade is required to support supply chains while limiting disruptions.

Authorities indicate that structured and high-level engagement is required to address the current restrictions and maintain trade flows within the customs union framework.

Source: Wandile Sihlobo