Ghana welcomes Burkina Faso tomato export resumption

The Government of Ghana has welcomed Burkina Faso's decision to resume the issuance of Special Export Authorisations (ASE) for fresh tomatoes, citing the move as support for supply and market conditions.

In a statement from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, authorities said the decision follows improved supply to processing factories in Burkina Faso, along with assurances from stakeholders to prioritise domestic industrial demand.

The government indicated that the measure is expected to restore the flow of fresh tomatoes into Ghana and address shortages in the local market.

It added that the outcome reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The statement referred to discussions led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and her Burkinabe counterparts during the WTO MC14 in Yaoundé as a factor in resolving the issue.

According to the Ministry, efforts will continue to strengthen cooperation between both governments and stakeholders across the tomato value chain to maintain a stable trading environment.

The government also reaffirmed its focus on increasing local production through programmes such as Feed the Industry and Feed Ghana, alongside investments in irrigation, expanded cultivation, and support for processors to ensure a consistent tomato supply over the long term.

Source: Ghana Web