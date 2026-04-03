Sassy apples expand to 40 SA stores as Ceres production rises

Apple lovers have reason to celebrate as one of the world's sassiest new apple varieties – now grown locally in Ceres – returns to South African shelves for a second season, with significantly more fruit coming off maturing trees.

Pick'n Pay first introduced Sassy™ apples – a varietal originally developed in New Zealand – to South Africa last year, launching in just four stores from the initial harvest. This season, the apples will be available in 40 stores nationwide as the local orchards begin to yield more fruit.

Sassy has an impressive pedigree, combining the best of Fuji, Sciros & Scifresh into one standout apple. Developed in New Zealand over 12–15 years of careful breeding and trials, it was only introduced to the market in the early to mid-2020s. Following its local debut in South Africa last year, the variety quickly built a following for its crisp bite, juicy texture, and balanced sweetness with a subtle zing, offering a more expressive take on a familiar everyday fruit.

© Sassy Apples

''Last year's harvest was small, and we introduced Sassy in just four stores as a way to test and learn. The response from customers exceeded expectations. As the newly planted orchards become more established, we're seeing a stronger yield, allowing us to share Sassy with many more customers this season," says Jacqui Peacock, Pick'n Pay: Business Unit Head Produce & Horticulture.

''These apples were designed to stand out in a category that South Africans already love. While customers can choose from more than 11 apple varieties in-store, Sassy brings something refreshingly different to the shelf," Peacock adds.

Despite the broader availability, the season remains short. Sassy apples will be in-store for approximately two weeks, reflecting both strong demand and the realities of a young, developing crop.

Growth is being driven by the natural progression of local orchards, particularly in the Ceres region, with additional plantings underway in areas such as the Free State. While production is increasing, volumes are still modest compared to more established cultivars.

''Sassy is still a young variety locally, and it will take time before volumes reach full potential. What's encouraging is the growing interest from farmers, which will support steady expansion in the years ahead," says Peacock.

Beyond the shelf, the rise of Sassy apples reflects a broader shift in fresh produce innovation, says Peacock. ''Closer collaboration between retailers and growers is driving new varieties that bring fresh energy to everyday categories, support local farming communities, and give shoppers more to discover."

Pick'n Pay continues to invest in innovation in fresh produce, and also recently exclusively launched Giga® apples last year, a late-season variety known for its crisp texture and naturally sweet flavour.

For more information:

Pick'n Pay

Tel: +27 860 30 30 30

Email: [email protected]

www.picknpayinvestor.co.za