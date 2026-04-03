Morocco expands airport cold storage for fresh produce exports

Royal Air Maroc Cargo is upgrading and expanding its cold storage facilities at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport to meet increasing demand from fresh produce and flower exporters.

Once completed, the cold storage warehouse will include five cooling chambers, with three for import and two for export, covering a total of 590 m². The facility is intended to support temperature-controlled handling and air cargo shipments.

To address growing demand, "Royal Air Maroc Cargo needs more and larger cold storage chambers to continue providing top-quality service", said the Head of Cargo Operations at Royal Air Maroc, highlighting the role of energy efficiency in the company's cold chain.

Agricultural products represent a main export segment for Royal Air Maroc Cargo. Its Fresh Cargo service is designed for temperature-sensitive shipments such as perishables, which receive priority handling in controlled environments and cool containers supplied by specialised providers.

The Fresh Cargo service is structured to support delivery timelines for perishable shipments. Royal Air Maroc Cargo operates cold storage facilities across Moroccan airports.

Demand for temperature-sensitive goods continues to increase, with perishable products requiring controlled handling and rapid transport to maintain condition.

Royal Air Maroc is expanding its cold chain logistics to support international trade flows and strengthen its position in temperature-controlled air cargo.

Source: The North Africa Post