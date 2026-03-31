South Africa awards Durban port concessions for produce exports

The Transnet National Ports Authority has awarded two concessions at the Maydon Wharf Precinct in the Port of Durban, aimed at increasing capacity for agricultural and perishable exports.

The projects are expected to unlock more than R1 billion in private sector investment to upgrade port infrastructure and support South Africa's export positioning.

African Port Logistics and Infrastructure (Pty) Ltd, trading as KHOLD, has been selected as the preferred bidder to handle fresh produce and compatible break-bulk cargo, with a planned investment of R250 million.

The BAL SA and Africa Global Logistics Consortium has been named the preferred bidder for the development and management of a multi-purpose terminal for agricultural dry bulk and related cargo, with a planned capital expenditure of R810 million.

Under the brownfield concession model, both operators will finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain the terminal facilities before transferring them to TNPA at the end of the 25-year concession period.

The developments are intended to increase handling capacity for fresh produce and agricultural bulk cargo, supporting supply chains from production areas to export markets.

The concessions also include commitments to supplier development and participation of black-owned, small, and emerging enterprises, as well as opportunities for previously disadvantaged groups within the sector.

"These concessions not only respond to market demands but also advance national priorities that enable the port to transform, as prescribed by Transnet's Reinvent for Growth Strategy.

"By unlocking such significant investment, we are ensuring that Maydon Wharf evolves into a modern, efficient, terminalised and automated inclusive logistics hub. These transactions further strengthen Durban's position as a competitive export platform for agricultural and fresh produce trade," TNPA General Manager: Commercial Services, Dr Dineo Mazibuko, said.

The selected bidders will now enter negotiations with TNPA to finalise Terminal Operator Agreements as part of the next phase of implementation.

Source: SA News