Kenya introduces invoice financing for fresh produce sector

Avenews, an agri-fintech company, and the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya have announced a partnership aimed at addressing cash flow constraints in Kenya's fresh produce sector.

The collaboration introduces a financing solution that enables produce suppliers to access working capital within hours of delivery, reducing reliance on payment cycles of up to 90 days. The model is based on Agri-Supplier Financing, an invoice discounting solution that converts verified receivables into immediate cash.

This allows fresh produce suppliers, distributors, aggregators, and exporters to restock, fulfil orders, and maintain supply without waiting for delayed payments. "At Avenews, we understand that the fresh produce value chain operates as a just-in-time, perishable business where every hour counts," said Jonathan Tselon, CEO of Avenews. "Access to immediate, flexible capital is not a luxury; it is what keeps the entire value chain alive." He added, "This is why we continue to innovate smart financing solutions for agribusinesses that move at the speed of trade, not the convenience of traditional financial systems."

By aligning financing with trade flows, the solution enables businesses to maintain operations and reduce dependence on informal or high-cost credit. It addresses constraints linked to payment timelines within the sector. Okisegere Ojepat, CEO of the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya, said: "In a sector defined by perishability and tight timelines, delays in financing can disrupt shipments, strain supply relationships, and result in product loss." He added, "One of the biggest barriers to entry is access to timely, tailored financing."

"Through our partnership with Avenews, we are addressing this gap, opening the door for more entrepreneurs, especially youth and women, to participate and grow within the fresh produce value chain." He added, "Our industry already supports over 3 million people directly and indirectly, and with these solutions in place, we are looking at scaling that impact to over 10 million livelihoods across the country."

Nancy Kinyanjui, Managing Director of Avenews, said: "This partnership reflects a broader shift toward embedded financing models, where capital is structured around real economic activity and trade flows, not traditional lending timelines." She added, "At Avenews, we are working one value chain at a time to fix long-standing structural gaps in agribusiness, unlocking capital through practical, time-based financial solutions that support, rather than slow, the movement of goods."

"The result is a more resilient and efficient ecosystem, where businesses are no longer constrained by payment delays but enabled by financing that moves with trade."

The partnership was launched at a joint Dinner Workshop held at the Crowne Plaza JKIA, attended by more than 100 members of the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya and stakeholders across the value chain.

Source: Africa Business Communities