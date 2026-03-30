Ghana urges district vegetable farms after Burkina Faso tomato ban

The Volta Youth in Agriculture has called on the government of Ghana to establish vegetable farms in every district, positioning the tomato export ban by Burkina Faso as a signal to reduce reliance on imports.

Burkina Faso's decision, announced in mid-March, aims to retain more fresh produce for domestic tomato processing. Ghana is among the main importers of tomatoes from its northern neighbour, particularly during periods of lower local output. The directive took effect on March 16, 2026, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, indicated that Ghana's annual tomato requirement is around 805,000 metric tons, while domestic production reaches approximately 510,000 metric tons, leaving a supply gap.

The Volta Youth in Agriculture stated that the ban highlights the country's dependence on vegetable imports and warned that similar supply disruptions could affect other crops without structural adjustments.

Public Relations Officer Joy Fiamawle said: "As Volta Youth in Agriculture, we have declared our readiness to engage stakeholders more deeply, and we must encourage the public, especially the youth, to play a central role in building a sustainable future for vegetable production in the country."

The group is calling for district-level vegetable farms to decentralise production and improve local availability. It also proposed direct engagement between the government and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to support youth-led production systems.

In addition to production capacity, the organisation pointed to the need for structured training programmes, workshops, and collaboration with non-governmental organisations involved in agricultural development. It stated that employing young people on district farms could address both food supply constraints and unemployment.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama recently stated that Ghana has the capacity to increase domestic tomato production, referencing more than 500,000 young job seekers and the availability of inputs such as seeds.

The Volta Youth in Agriculture also called on the public to support government programmes aimed at strengthening domestic food production and improving long-term supply stability.

Source: News Ghana