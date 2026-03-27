Red-fleshed apples return to South African shelves

A red-fleshed apple variety will return to South African retail shelves in April following a limited trial last season, as growers continue to assess its commercial potential.

Kissabel® apples, grown locally by Dutoit, will be available in small volumes from 9 April at selected retailers. At first glance, the fruit resembles a traditional apple, but when cut open, it reveals pink-to-red flesh, differentiating it from standard varieties.

© Kissabel

The apples are part of the IFORED breeding programme, a collaboration involving growers in multiple countries focused on developing naturally red-fleshed apples. Trials are ongoing globally, including in South Africa, where Dutoit is among the first growers to test the variety under local conditions.

© Kissabel

According to Willie Kotze, Technical Manager at Dutoit, the current season builds on insights from last year's trial. "Following last year's soft launch, we've gained valuable insight into how the different selections perform under South African growing conditions. While our trees are still young, we are already seeing encouraging signs in terms of flavour expression, colour development, and overall fruit potential."

The variety includes different selections with distinct flavour and colour profiles. Some produce fruit with a lighter, crisp texture and a balance between sweetness and acidity, with red flesh that fades toward the centre. Others develop a deeper red colour both internally and externally, with higher natural brix levels and a more pronounced flavour profile.

Dutoit is continuing to evaluate the variety through concept orchards, which are used to monitor performance and guide future planting decisions. Because many of the trees are still in early production stages, volumes remain limited, but data from these early seasons is expected to inform larger commercial plantings.

According to Gysbert du Toit, Commercial Director at Dutoit, the variety is being considered for both local and export markets. "This is a long-term commitment for Dutoit, and while we're still in the early stages, we're confident in the role this variety will play in both local and export markets."

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The apples are also being used in food service applications due to their internal colour. They are suitable for fresh consumption, fruit salads, desserts, juices, smoothies, cocktails, and bakery products, where the red flesh remains visible after slicing and processing.

As orchards mature, supply is expected to increase gradually, with the variety released in limited volumes during the season.

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