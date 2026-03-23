Study finds sustainability program supports produce resilience

A PhD study conducted at Coventry University examined the Farming for the Future program using 16 years of environmental performance data from 30 suppliers, supported by surveys, interviews, and farm visits. The research focused on environmental outcomes and production resilience in fresh produce supply chains.

According to researcher Catherine Mazhandu, the program contributes to environmental performance while allowing growers to maintain output under external pressures. "Farmers are always walking a tightrope. They face the impact of politics, war, access to inputs, and climate shocks," she said. "In a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, you would expect their environmental performance to dip. But there was no significant difference between what farmers were doing during times of external shock and at other times."

Mazhandu noted that the findings indicate that the program supports continuity in production. "This suggests that Farming for the Future provides a buffer that allows farmers to continue production while maintaining progress on their environmental journeys."

The research shows that growers may experience an initial decline in performance during the first four years as they transition to new practices. Improvements in irrigation and water management were recorded after five years. "Irrigation and water management are critical priorities. After five years, there is a consistent improvement for producers [in this area]," Mazhandu said.

Other areas showing progress include pest and plant management, waste management, fertiliser use, and carbon footprint. "These are areas where producers can see fairly direct operational or cost benefits, so they tend to move quickly," she added.

In contrast, improvements in soil health and biodiversity develop over a longer period. "Soil varies significantly for each producer and is based on external factors, with an overall consistent positive improvement after 10 years," Mazhandu said. "It takes a long time to change soil structure, moisture, and carbon composition."

The research also indicates differences between crop categories. Fruit growers recorded faster progress compared to vegetable and salad producers. "Each product category has a different trajectory of change over time," Mazhandu said.

Access to information and shared investment were identified as key factors supporting implementation. "Farmers are always looking for information. Farming for the Future gives them the chance to tap into current industry practices and networking opportunities."

Kobus Pienaar, technical manager at Woolworths Food, said the program supports supply stability. "The program is not only helping to restore soil health, improve water management, and protect biodiversity, but it is enabling suppliers to recover faster from climate shocks, sustain production, and maintain the high quality our customers expect."

Source: Farmer's Weekly